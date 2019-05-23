QFA Fines Al Duhail, Al Sadd for Amir Cup Scuffle

The Disciplinary Committee of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) issued a number of decisions after reviewing the reports of the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Duhail at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah according to the disciplinary regulations for the 2018-2019 sports season.

Al Duhail player Almoez Ali received a match ban while AL Sadd’s Tarek Salman also got a match ban.

Hamad Ismail of Al Sadd was fined QR10,000 with a match ban to go. Baghdad Bounedjah was also fined QR30,000 and was banned for two matches.

Al Sadd Club received a fine of QR30,000 because of their inability to control their players after they were sent off during the match. The players also failed to leave the mixed zone.