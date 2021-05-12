QFA Postpones Amir Cup Final

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) Tuesday announced the postponement of the final of the forty-ninth edition of the Amir Cup, which was scheduled for Friday at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al-Sadd Sports Club.

The new date of the final game between Al-Sadd Club and Al-Rayyan Club will be announced later, “after full coordination with all the relevant authorities, especially the Ministry of Public Health,” QFA said in a tweet. The postponement is to allow fans in the stadium, QFA added.

The decision to postpone the game came after the announcement of gradual lifting of the Covid restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus. The new protocols regarding the local and international sporting events will allow public attendance up to a certain percentage of the stadium capacity on the condition that the fans are fully vaccinated.