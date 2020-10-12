QFA Unveils New Kits for National Football Team

Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Nike have unveiled the 2020 Qatar Football National Team collection that will be the official kit for the team.
The new Home and Away collection fuses traditional colors with the latest Nike innovations to create a sophisticated and modern look.
The customary maroon home kit pulses with national pride, alongside an elegant white away in a collection befitting a nation gripped by football fever.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved.