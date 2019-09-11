QNB Stars League Strong This Year: Wakrah Captain Uvini

Bruno Uvini is riding The Blue Wave, the nickname of Al Wakrah, whom he captains. The Brazilian defender leads a group of spirited players as Al Wakrah, back in Qatar’s top-flight football after two seasons, are targeting a respectable finish in the QNB Stars League. They had collected their first points by beating Qatar SC 2-0 in Week 2.

In an interview with qsl.qa, Bruno gave his take on various topics. Excerpts

What’re your impressions of football in Qatar?

The first impression is really positive. I’ve found it very organised. There are amazing stadiums with air-condition facility, which isn’t normal to see anywhere in the world.

How competitive is the QNB Stars League in the 2019-20 season?

I had been following Qatar football all the years during my stint in the Gulf and I believe, this season, the league is more stronger. All teams have prepared very well, and all games will be difficult and also interesting to watch.

Al Wakrah are back in the top flight of Qatar football after two seasons… This club deserves it. The administration and the coach (Marquez Lopez) played key roles in the comeback and now we’re looking forward to a bright future for Al Wakrah.

How’s it like playing for Wakrah?

I feel very much at home in this club right from my first day here. The team management, fellow players and staff all treated me very well, and I’m trying to give off my best on the pitch.

Is the team strong enough to take on tough opponents?

Ours is almost a new squad, the players are learning how to complement each other. We have many young, but talented players. We have a great coach who is bringing the best out of us every day and has an interesting mentality about football.

How do you view your victory against Qatar SC in Week 2 of the QNB Stars League?

I think it was a smart game by us. We played as a team, didn’t give many chances to opponents and utilised our opportunity to kill the game. It shows we’re more mature as a team and we hope to improve after every match.

What’re your targets, both collectively and individually?

Collectively, I came with the ambition of helping Al Wakrah earn a position as high as possible in the league standings. Individually, I came to work very hard and hope to utilise my experience to help both club and teammates.

How do you expect to contribute to the team’s goals?

I’ve worked hard in every team I’ve played. Being a professional, I hope to do my best every day and that’s how I achieved everything in my life so far. I’m keen to use my experience positively in Al Wakrah.

How do you see the build-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Qatar is doing an amazing job preparing for the World Cup. Two stadiums are ready for the tournament and that shows the perfect organisation already in place. I wish to be here during the World Cup to enjoy the experience.

You’ve represented the Brazil national team at various levels. How do u rate your experience?

Every Brazilian boy wants to be a footballer. You dream of it from a very young age and I could even play in the senior national team. That was something unique in my life. I won’t forget the moments I lived in the yellow jersey.