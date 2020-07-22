QNB Stars League Teams Gear Up for Restart

The 2019-20 season QNB Stars League will be back in action on Friday, July 24 with Week 18 fixtures continuing into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday with two matches on each day.

Fans are in for a treat, with the tournament, which was stopped on March 7 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that disrupted sports across the world, resuming after a long break.

The QNB Stars League’s resumption is in accordance with the precautionary measures as per the general plan and protocol developed by the Qatar Stars League in co-operation with Ministry of Public Health.

All remaining matches in the five rounds will be played at the Al Janoub and Al Sadd Stadiums.

The fixtures are Al Gharafa vs Al Arabi (16:45, Al Janoub Stadium), Qatar SC vs Al Rayyan (19:00, Al Sadd Stadium) on Friday, Al Duhail vs Umm Salal (16:45, Al Janoub Stadium), Al Sadd vs Al Khor (19:00, Al Sadd Stadium) on Saturday, Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya (16:45, Al Janoub Stadium) and Al Shahania vs Al Ahli (19:00, Al Sadd Stadium) on Sunday.

Here’s how the teams are placed and whom they face first up.

Al Gharafa vs Al Arabi

Al Gharafa are fourth in the QNB Stars League standings, behind Al Duhail, Al Rayyan and Al Sadd in that order, with 28 points. They are only four points adrift of reigning champions Al Sadd.

They also have four points more than closest challengers and fifth-placed side Al Arabi (24 points).

Both teams will be eager to finish among the top four and thereby play in the elite Qatar Cup and AFC Champions League.

It is sure to be a keenly-fought contest, given that both teams are vying for a fourth-place finish that will give them a chance to play in the Qatar Cup and AFC Champions League.

The Cheetahs have eight wins, four draws and five defeats against their name. Their goal difference is +5 (29 goals for and 24 against).

Al Arabi are on a high as they are unbeaten in their last four league matches, drawing against Umm Salal (1-1), Al Shahania (0-0) and Al Sadd (1-1), and beating Al Khor 1-0.

Qatar SC vs Al Rayyan

It is an encounter between a top-rung team and bottom-rung side.

Qatar SC are ninth in the standings with 17 points.

A string of positive results had enabled Qatar SC to move away from the danger zone, but they are not completely safe.

Al Rayyan, on the other hand, are second in the table with 38 points, four less than leaders Al Duhail. So they are also in strong contention for the title.

The Kings, under the tutelage of ex-Qatar international midfielder Wesam Rizik, are ninth in the QNB Stars League standings with 17 points. They have four victories, five draws and eight defeats against their name with a goal difference of -6, having scored 16 goals and conceded 22.

Qatar SC had put up better displays ever since Wesam took charge, replacing Spanish coach Carlos Alos Ferrer, under whom they dropped many points. They will rely more on Brazilian Kayke Rodriguez and Uzbek Sardor Rashidov.

Al Rayyan are second in the table with 38 points, four less than leaders Al Duhail. The Lions have 11 wins, five draws and one defeat against their name. Their goal difference is +20 (34 goals for and 14 against).

Al Rayyan, who are in strong contention for the title, will be without influential player Rodrigo Tabata, whose contract with the club has ended. They will depend much on Algerian attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi, Ivorian forward Yohan Boli, Sebastian Soria and Abdulrahman Al Harazi.

l Rayyan had beaten Qatar SC 5-0 in the first leg of 2019-20 QNB Stars League.

The Dream Team, under Icelander Heimir Hallgrimsson, are fifth in the table, behind Al Duhail, Al Rayyan, Al Sadd and Al Gharafa in that order, with 24 points.

They have six wins, as many draws and five defeats against their name. Their goal difference is +3 (27 goals for and 24 against).

Both teams are well-prepared but for the absence of a key player on either side.

Al Gharafa will be without Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura through an injury, while Al Arabi’s Tunisian forward Hamdi Harbaoui will sit out suspended.

Al Gharafa had beaten Al Arabi 1-0 in the first leg of 2019-20 QNB Stars League.

Al Duhail vs Umm Salal

Al Duhail will not want any slip-up in their bid to regain the coveted league shield. They have 42 points, 10 more than holders Al Sadd and will certainly strive to maintain their lead position.

Umm Salal, meanwhile, are battling for survival as they are in 11th position with 14 points, the same as Al Khor but behind on goal difference.

Al Sadd vs Al Khor

Reigning champions Al Sadd are still in with a chance to retain the title, but they face a daunting task in that mission. They are third with 32 points, 10 adrift of table toppers Al Duhail, and six points behind Al Rayyan.

Al Khor will be targeting maximum number of points at this stage, so they can stay away from the relegation zone. They are 10th now with 14 points, the same as Umm Salal but ahead on goal difference.

Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya

Al Wakrah, seventh in the standings with 19 points, will look to improve their position in the top flight, where they are playing after a gap of two seasons.

They had bowed out of both Amir Cup and Ooredoo Cup in the quarterfinal stage, and have only league competition to focus on.

Al Sailiya, sixth with 23 points, still nurture hopes of finishing among the top four and thereby playing in the Qatar Cup and AFC Champions League, just like they did last season when they secured a third-place finish, their best-ever performance in the league.

Al Shahania vs Al Ahli

Al Shahania, the basement side with 10 points, are staring at relegation and cannot afford to drop points in the remaining five games if they are to stay in the top flight, as nearest teams in the table, Al Khor and Umm Salal both have 14 points.

Al Ahli are eighth in the QNB Stars League standings with 19 points, the same as Al Wakrah but behind on goal difference. They will be keen to bag as many points as possible and earn a better spot in the league.Week 18 fixtures begin Friday.