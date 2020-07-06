QOC Begins Health Checks for Team Qatar Athletes

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) on Sunday announced beginning the necessary medical examinations for Team Qatar athletes and supporting staff in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in preparation of gradual sports activities resumption.

The QOC pointed out that this step coincides with the approaching date of the gradual return to practice sports activities in the country.

On May 17, the QOC announced the extension of suspending local sporting activities and competitions until the current July, to resume the remainder of the sporting activity for the season 2019-2020 as of July 20.

The QOC had stated then that the decision came in line with the preventive measures taken by the State of Qatar to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health to ensure the safety of all athletes, supporting staff and fans.