QOC Reaffirms Commitment to Hosting Olympic Games

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) on Friday reiterated its total commitment to maintaining continuous dialogue with the IOC’s Future Host Commission as it moves forward in its bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games for the first time.

The QOC said in a press statement Friday that it has presented its initial plans to the Future Host Commission on 3 February 2021 as part of the continuous dialogue phase of the IOC’s new bid process. The QOC showcased how its bid is fully aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to advance Human, social, economic and environmental development through sport, and has the full support of the Qatar Government. The QOC is also exploring opportunities to use the Games to help spread the principles of Olympism beyond Qatar and further unite the Middle East region – a region that has never hosted the Games before.

The QOC’s Venue Masterplan comprises more than 80% existing venues, all of which have been tried and tested with International Sports Federations during many high-level events hosted in Qatar, such as the 2019 World Athletics Championships and 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Qatar’s extensive experience in hosting major sporting events will grow further in the years ahead with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, FINA World Aquatics Championships 2023, IJF World Judo Championships 2023 and 2030 Asian Games, among others.

QOC President HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani said:

“Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032 remains our ultimate ambition. We have listened and learned from our two previous bids and humbly believe that we are now perfectly positioned to deliver a low-risk, sustainable and world-class edition of Games, which is perfectly aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

“We are looking forward to continuing our dialogue with the Future Host Commission. With the Games 11 years away, we hope to have the opportunity to discuss our plans with the Commission and develop our bid further, before a final decision is taken. We are confident that in continuing our dialogue with the IOC we can demonstrate how the Games in Qatar would make history, delivering an unprecedented legacy for our region and the Olympic Movement.”

Qatar boasts significant existing and planned transport infrastructure and accommodation, which allows the QOC to promise a low-risk Games, free from cost overruns. Qatar’s proposed Olympic venues are well served by the extensive transport network, helping to ensure minimal travel times during the Games and accessibility for a meaningful post-Games community legacy.

The QOC is committed to making sure the venues support community sport, and the Games can contribute to a healthier society in Qatar and the region.