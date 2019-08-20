QSL Launches 2019-20 Football Season, Unveils Molten Match Ball

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) launched the new 2019/20 football season at the W Hotel in Doha on Monday.

QSL CEO Hani Taleb Ballan was present at the launch alongside Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Communication, Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development, Directors as well as Heads of Departments at the QSL. Captain Saeed Juma Al Hitmi from Stadium Security Department and a number of club officials and representatives of the media.

During the launch Ballan also unveiled the Molten match ball for the upcoming season. The Qatar league is the first to use it, with a special design only for the QSL.

Commenting on the match ball, Kwari said the QSL analysed the balls used in the major leagues in Europe and Asia, and tried this one out last season. It has the same specifications as that of the one used in the Asian Cup final, won by the Qatar national team. It is being used for the first time in the QNB Stars League.

Kuwari also added that preparations for the 2019-20 season had started immediately after the end of last season, through arrangements and co-ordination with football club companies.

He noted that there would be many marketing initiatives, in addition to intense communication with clubs in the upcoming period in order to get their ideas on how to attract the public more.

In a landmark move, the QSL’s Mobile Application for smartphones, designed by Qatari company Al Konat, was unveiled and will be a new media platform for Qatar football fans.

It allows users functions such as news of tournaments organised by QSL, news and follow-up of clubs, special pages about clubs to help the fans keep in touch with everything related to his favourite club and purchase of e-tickets and Season Cards. It will have two more phases in the development process, including the possibility of buying sports equipment and clothing for clubs via the online store.

“This is one of the initiatives that we were eager to offer the public, in co-operation with Al Konat company which designed it. Due to our keenness to keep abreast of events, this app will be continuously developed with added features,” Kuwari said of the application.

On his part, Executive Director of Competitions and Football Development Ahmed Khellil Abbassi said everyone was waiting for the season to start, and that the QSL had prepared and equipped itself in order to provide a special season.

He expected a strong league this season in view of the contracts signed by clubs with foreign and local players.

Abbassi also added that the league schedule was brought forward this year due to the competitions lined-up this year.

“Due to a hectic season during which many tournaments will be hosted by the State of Qatar, we would like to point out that the calendar was set in a way that doesn’t put pressure on the players, instead letting them perform steadily throughout the season.”