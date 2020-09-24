QSL Signs Deal with Aspetar

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has signed a partnership agreement with Aspetar Hospital, according to which the latter became its official medical partner.

The agreement was officially signed on Wednesday at the QSL Headquarters in Al Bidda Tower, in the presence of Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communications at QSL, and Khaled Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Administrative Officer at Aspetar.

The agreement aims to reinforce aspects of co-operation and joint efforts, and take advantage of both entities’ capabilities to achieve common goals and ambitions.

On the occasion, Al Kuwari said, “I extend my thanks and appreciation to all those in charge of Aspetar Hospital, medical as well as administrative staff, and all employees for their active, influential and vital role with us, especially during the past period, and we’re pleased to sign this agreement, which comes in line with our keenness to form strong and constructive partnerships with many active community institutions. There’s no doubt that Aspetar, with its tremendous capabilities, programs and reputed initiatives, is considered as one of the most important sports medicine facilities in the world, and we look forward towards strengthening relations, co-operation and achieving common goals.”

On his part, Al Mawlawi said, “We have strong relationship with Qatar Stars League and Qatar Football Association, and through this co-operation we intend to apply our expertise and initiatives in the field of sports medicine and exercise science that would benefit sports competitions. I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Qatar Stars League and its members for their professionalism at work. We wish them great success in the future.”