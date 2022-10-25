Rafael Nadal to end 2022 season with Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals

Rafael Nadal is all set to make his return to singles action next week as he is confirmed to end his 2022 season with participation in Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals in Turin. The even in Paris will be Nadal's first competitive tournament since suffering a shock US Open exit in the round of 16 earlier last month.

Since the US Open, Nadal has played only one match, a doubles alongside Roger Federer in what was the Swiss legend's final match of is career. Since the last Grand Slam of the season, Nadal has been suffering from injuries and amid the birth of his first child, there were questions if the Spaniard would return for the final stretch of the 2022 season.

The Spaniard, who has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles, partnered Roger Federer in a doubles match at the Laver Cup last month before pulling out of the tournament.

He also took time off for the birth of his first child with wife Mery Perello on Oct. 8.

The Paris Masters will take place next week in what is the final Masters 1000 tournament of the calendar year. Nadal last played in the event in 2020 and it remains among the two Masters 1000 event he is yet to win wth Miami Open being the other. His best result at Paris Masters came in 2008, 2012, 2019 and 2020 where he had reached the semi-finals.

"Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar," Moya told IB3 TV. "Rafa is competitive wherever he is and we go with hope and illusion."

After Paris Masters, Nadal will head to Turin for the season-ending Tour Finals which also remains another major trophy missing from his trophy cabinet. His best result came in 2010 and 2013 when he had reached the final. He had lost to Federer and Novak Djokovic respectively.

