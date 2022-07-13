Raheem Sterling Moves to Chelsea for £47.5m

Chelsea FC announced on Wednesday the signing of England international Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for a reported fee of £47.5 million.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to find more playing time ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Chelsea brought in the experienced winger just days after allowing their striker Romelu Lukaku to move to Inter on loan.

Sterling signed a five-year-deal and is set to earn in excess of £300,000-per-week, making him Chelsea's highest earner.

The London giants are planning to revamp their front-line under Thomas Tuchel following a difficult season.

It is the first major signing for new owner Todd Boehly.