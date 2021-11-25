Raiola: Haaland Owns a House in Spain

Mino Raiola has revealed that Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland owns a house in Spain fueling further speculation regarding his future.

The Norwegian is being tracked by LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid along with other elite European clubs.

The super agent said on Deportes Cuatro as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Haaland likes Spain a lot, he especially likes his house here.

"But it's too early to talk about where he will play next year. It's also not good to talk about it.

“I'm not talking about the transfer market, it's still too early for that."

The 21-year-old is currently injured but could be back before Christmas.