Raiola & Haaland's Father Arrive for Barca Talks

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and agent, Mino Raiola, have arrived in Barcelona for talks with the Spanish club, Sport reports.

The Spanish publication states that the right-hand man of club president Joan Laporta met the duo at the airport, with preliminary discussions underway regarding a possible deal for the Dortmund striker.

The good relationship between Raiola and Barca could work favorably for the Liga title hopefuls, although the financial issues that continue to plague the Catalan giants are likely to mean a mega-money move will be problematic in the summer transfer window.