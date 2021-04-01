  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Raiola & Haaland's Father Arrive for Barca Talks

Raiola & Haaland's Father Arrive for Barca Talks

Published April 1st, 2021 - 12:37 GMT
Discussions apparently underway for Dortmund star (Photo: AFP)
Discussions apparently underway for Dortmund star (Photo: AFP)

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, and agent, Mino Raiola, have arrived in Barcelona for talks with the Spanish club, Sport reports.

The Spanish publication states that the right-hand man of club president Joan Laporta met the duo at the airport, with preliminary discussions underway regarding a possible deal for the Dortmund striker.

The good relationship between Raiola and Barca could work favorably for the Liga title hopefuls, although the financial issues that continue to plague the Catalan giants are likely to mean a mega-money move will be problematic in the summer transfer window.

Tags:Erling HaalandBorussia DortmundMino RaiolaFC BarcelonaJoan Laporta

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...