Raiola Puts Pogba's Renewal Talks with Man Utd on Hold

Contract renewal talks between Paul Pogba and Manchester United have been put on hold by Mino Raiola - according to AS.

The controversial agent plans to re-open the negotiations next April, two months before the expiration date on his client's deal.

Raiola wants Pogba to take his time before committing to any future deal amid links with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona.

The France international was sent off on Sunday as Manchester United lost 5-0 to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old was introduced in the second half before receiving a straight red card 15 minutes later for a double footed challenge on Naby Keita.