Rally Turkey Scheduled for Sept. 18-20 in Marmaris

The round five of 2020 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) will take place in Turkey's southwestern Mugla province from Sept. 18-20.

Due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all stages, scheduled in the towns of Datca, Marmaris and Ula, will be held without fans.

Six-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier from Toyota Gazoo Racing tops the driver standings with 79 points.

His teammate Elfyn Evans is on the second spot with 70 points, while Ott Tanak from Hyundai Motorsport comes third with 66 points.

Nine-time World Rally Champion winner Sebastien Loeb from Hyundai Motorsport will return to Rally Turkey.

He won the Rally Turkey three times (2004, 2005 and 2010) during his career.

Turkish driver Yagiz Avci from Adus Motorsport will also compete in WRC-3 category.