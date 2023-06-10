Ramos and Modric on their way to Saudi Arabia?

Real Madrid icons Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric are being linked with a possible move to Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Ramos liked a fan post on Instagram linking him and Modric with the Jeddah-based club.

The Spaniard will not be staying at Paris Saint-Germain as his current deal will expire at the end of the month.

Modric's contract at Real Madrid is set to reach its end as well at the end of June.

Nothing concrete has been confirmed so far by Al-Ahli.

However, both stars could reunite with their former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January, whereas Benzema signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad a few days ago.