Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have to reach an agreement over a contract extension - according to Cadena Ser.

Ramos will only sign a new deal with the Blancos if they agree to continue paying his €12 million-per-year wages, but the club cannot afford to meet his demands in the current financial climate.

The 34-year-old's current deal expires in the summer, and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.