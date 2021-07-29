Ramos Sends Emotional Message to United-Bound Varane

Sergio Ramos has sent an emotional message to former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane ahead of the Frenchman's expected move to Manchester United.

The two stars shared great moments during their time with the Spanish giants and won the Champions League on four occasions.

Ramos left for Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his contract with Madrid, while Varane is hours away from sealing a sensational move to the Red Devils.

The veteran defender expressed his gratitude towards his friend in an Instagram story: 'Dear Rapha, I can only thank you for these years of friendship, companionship and triumphs, and wish you luck in a new stage that will surely be exciting.'

Varane is set to sign for United in a deal worth £42m according to reports after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid.

The French center-back featured in 360 appearances with Real and scored 17 goals, he moved to the Spanish capital in 2011.