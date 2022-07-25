Ramsay Into DP World Tour Rankings Top 20 after Cazoo Classic Victory

Richie Ramsay delivered on a daddy-daughter promise to win the Cazoo Classic and surge into the top 20 of the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex.

The 39-year-old Scotsman ended a seven-year title drought with a clutch 12-foot par putt to snare the €1.75 million Cazoo Classic by a stroke from hometown favourite Paul Waring at Hillside Golf Club on Sunday.

A fourth DP World Tour title earned Ramsay 460 DP World Tour Rankings points which saw the 2006 U.S. Amateur champion rise 37th spots into 20th position in the season Rankings, comfortably inside the top 50 who earn starts in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November.

When Ramsay’s putt on Hillside’s 18th green disappeared beneath ground, he celebrated with a series of fist-pumps.

"The biggest thing for me was I made a promise to my daughter and I don't break promises to her,” said Ramsay who signed for a closing 69 to finish 14 under par to Waring’s 70 for 13 under.

"Obviously I got a bit emotional there at the end. But I haven't won since my daughter was born and that's six years. That one's for Olivia. Hopefully she's watching.

"I've got the U.S. Amateur trophy and the Omega European Masters in the living room and she likes those trophies. I said I would get her a trophy and this one's for her.”

Waring’s runner-up finish saw the Englishman move up 88 places to 63rd and now on the cusp of a place in the field at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Swede Marcus Kinhult, who finished tied third, is now inside the top 100, up 22 places to 86th, while Dutchman Daan Huizing has made what is potentially an even more significant jump after also sharing of third place at the 12 under par.

Huizing is up 36th spots to 122nd - one place inside the provisional cut for retention of DP World Tour membership for 2023.

Denmark’s Thorbjørn Olesen moved up two places in the Rankings from 19th to 17th on the back of his tied 11th place finish while also making eye-catching moves were Englishman Callum Shinkwin and Scotland’s Grant Forrest, up to 100th and 116th respectively on the back of tied 16th and tied third placings in Southport.

The DP World Tour rolls on to the €1.75 million Hero Open at the Fairmont St Andrews this week ahead of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor from August 4-7.