Rangers and Leeds Battling for Milad Mohammadi

Rangers and Leeds football clubs are reportedly interested in signing Gent defender Milad Mohammadi this summer, just one season after the Iranian international moved to Belgium.

Mohammadi, 25, impressed in his first season in Belgian football and although he only managed 24 appearances in all competitions due to the early end of the Jupiler League. He also played three times in the Europa League, Het Nieuwsblad reported.

The 26-year-old Iranian has competed at a very good level this season at KAA Gent, who he signed for last summer from the Russian side Akhmat Grozny.

Amongst the Belgian league and the Europa League, Mohammadi has played 24 matches with one goal and one assist. The deal could be done for around 7 million euros.

Mohammadi’s performances this campaign have caught the eye of newly-promoted Leeds, who are believed to be keen to bring him to Elland Road.

According to Football Insider, Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to provide competition at the back for Stuart Dallas, who missed just one Championship game all year.

Mohammadi is highly-rated in Belgium, with the defender being named in the Jupiler Pro League’s team of the season.