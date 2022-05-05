  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Rangers to Face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League Final

Rangers to Face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League Final

Published May 5th, 2022 - 09:06 GMT
Frankfurt fans raise their scarves during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United in Frankfurt, western Germany on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Frankfurt fans raise their scarves during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg football match Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham United in Frankfurt, western Germany on May 5, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Rangers beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in their Europa League semi-final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday, winning 3-2 on aggregate to set up a final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham were looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in Frankfurt, but Aaron Cresswell's early red card and Rafael Borre's goal saw them slip to a 1-0 loss on the night.

In Glasgow, John Lundstram grabbed a dramatic late winner for Scottish giants Rangers to secure a place in the final in Seville on May 18.

AFP

Tags:Europa LeagueEintracht FrankfurtRangers FC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...