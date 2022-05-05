Rangers to Face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League Final

Rangers beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in their Europa League semi-final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday, winning 3-2 on aggregate to set up a final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham were looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in Frankfurt, but Aaron Cresswell's early red card and Rafael Borre's goal saw them slip to a 1-0 loss on the night.

In Glasgow, John Lundstram grabbed a dramatic late winner for Scottish giants Rangers to secure a place in the final in Seville on May 18.

AFP