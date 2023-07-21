Rasmus Hojlund could cost Man Utd €100M

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini believes that Manchester United's target Rasmus Hojlund is worth a whopping €100 million.

United have been trying to sign the 20-year-old this summer, though a deal isn't close to being settled.

The Italian boss told reporters when asked about the Dane's future as quoted by Tribal Football: “I don't know, I honestly don't know.

“The market is unpredictable... I hope for €100 million for Atalanta.

“There are very strong players who are struggling to find a place and young players who have been been targeted.

“As one of the young players, Hojlund is among the best, if not the best."

The Danish striker's current deal at Atalanta runs until the summer of 2027.