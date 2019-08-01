Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce: Goals Galore in Munich

Turkey's Fenerbahce have been beaten by Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid 5-3 in Wednesday's third place playoff in the Audi Cup 2019 in Germany.

Real Madrid took the victory with five goals at Allianz Arena in Munich, moving into third place instead of Fenerbahce.

Real Madrid's French star Karim Benzema was at the forefront of the Spanish victory, scoring three goals against Fenerbahce.

Defender Nacho Fernandez and forward Mariano Diaz scored the remaining goals for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce left winger Garry Rodrigues from Cape Verde, Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar and Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan put the ball in the Real Madrid net, though this was not enough to avoid the loss.

Following Wednesday's loss, Fenerbahce came fourth in the tournament.

Bayern Munich and English club Tottenham Hotspur will fight against each other to win this year's Audi Cup on Wednesday.