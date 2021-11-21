  1. Home
  3. Real Madrid Alerted as Mount Considers Chelsea Exit

Published November 21st, 2021 - 10:04 GMT
Mason Mount (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for Chelsea's attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

The 22-year-old has become frustrated as he feels that the European champions are not meeting his demands in regards to a new contract.

The Daily Star claims that the player feels he is 'under appreciated' and is prepared to leave the Blues.

The youngster was a starter under Frank Lampard but has slipped down the pecking order after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

He has a contract that ties him to Chelsea until the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Mount along with Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

