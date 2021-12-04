Real Madrid Confident of Signing Mbappe

AS claims that Real Madrid are confident of signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

The France international is yet to renew his contract at PSG, and he will be able to leave for free once his deal expires at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants have already begun planning for Mbappe's arrival on the sporting and commercial level.

The 22-year-old scored 141 goals and made 73 assists in 191 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

He moved to the French capital in 2017 from Monaco on an initial loan deal.

The fee for his subsequent full transfer was set at €145 million reportedly plus €35 million in add-ons.