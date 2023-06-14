Real Madrid confirm Jude Bellingham's €103m transfer

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Jude Bellingham's from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a six-year deal worth €103 million.

The Madrid-based club released an official statement confirming the deal: "Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain linked to our club for the next six seasons.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media."

The English midfielder joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, and has managed to become on of BVB's top stars.

He managed to score 24 goals and provided 25 assists in 132 appearances for the team.

The former Birmingham City star will be wearing the Real Madrid shirt until the summer of 2029.