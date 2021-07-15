Real Madrid Consider Salah as Mbappe Alternative

Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in case their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe were to fail.

Fichajes says that the PSG striker remains Real's main target, but his high price tag this summer could force the club to settle with another option.

The Egyptian star might be heading to Madrid in the upcoming weeks if their efforts to lure Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain break down.

Salah scored 125 goals for Liverpool in 203 appearances, and is tied to the Reds until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old currently earns £10,4 million per year.