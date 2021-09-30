Real Madrid Considering January Move for Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United's Edinson Cavani next January, according to El Nacional.

The Uruguay star may push for an exit in the winter transfer window following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's arrival has pushed Cavani down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old signed a one year deal in the summer, he played 42 games with the Red Devils and scored 17 goals so far.

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid are weighing up a move for the former PSG forward.

The Spanish giants are looking for an alternative to Karim Benzema who is unable to take part in every game this season due to his age.