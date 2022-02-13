Real Madrid Could Sell Casemiro to PSG

Real Madrid are open to selling Casemiro in the summer despite his important role at the club, according to El Nacional.

The Spanish giants are willing to let the Brazil international go if they receive a good enough offer from Paris Saint-Germain, who are eager to sign him.

Real Madrid are planning to bring in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the end of the season and they will need plenty of cash.

And sacrificing Casemiro will bring in some much-needed funds.

The 29-year-old scored 23 goals and made 19 assists in 317 appearances for Real across all competitions so far.

His current deal will run out in the summer of 2025.