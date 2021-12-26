Real Madrid Players Waiting for Rudiger's Arrival

Real Madrid players expect Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to arrive on a free transfer next summer, according to The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old appears to have decided not to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the current season, when his deal reaches its end.

The German defender now looks set to make the move to the Spanish capital.

Rudiger has become one of the best players in the Premier League assisted by the arrival of his compatriot Thomas Tuchel at the London-based club.

He helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League last season.

The German star previously played for Roma and Stuttgart.