Real Madrid Halt Pogba Pursuit

AS is reporting that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has cooled down his interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The 2018 World Cup winner will be free to leave Old Trafford next summer when his contract expires.

The Spanish giants were constantly linked with the 28-year-old over the past couple of years.

But the club is no longer interested in bringing Pogba despite him being available for free at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Juventus are all monitoring the midfielder and would be relieved to hear that Real Madrid are out of the race for his signature.