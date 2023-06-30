Real Madrid identify three alternatives to Mbappe

  1. Home
Published June 30th, 2023 - 02:00 GMT
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Real Madrid have pinned down three alternatives for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to Cadena Ser.

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Harry Kane (Tottenham), and Victor Osimhen (Napoli) are all being considered by the Madrid giants.

Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu failed last summer following the player's decision to renew his PSG deal.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent next summer after his refusal to sign a new contract, therefore, PSG are open to selling him in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in the market for a new forward to replace the departing Karim Benzema.

