Real Madrid identify three alternatives to Mbappe

Real Madrid have pinned down three alternatives for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to Cadena Ser.

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Harry Kane (Tottenham), and Victor Osimhen (Napoli) are all being considered by the Madrid giants.

Mbappe's move to the Santiago Bernabeu failed last summer following the player's decision to renew his PSG deal.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent next summer after his refusal to sign a new contract, therefore, PSG are open to selling him in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in the market for a new forward to replace the departing Karim Benzema.