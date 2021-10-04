Real Madrid Interested in Antonio Rudiger

Calcio Mercato has reported that Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international will become a free agent next summer, and could therefore negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any interested side in the winter transfer window next January.

The European champions are yet to offer the 28-year-old a new contract.

Rudiger has become an integral part of Chelsea's back line since the arrival of his compatriot Thomas Tuchel last January.

He helped the Blues clinch the UEFA Champions League title last May.

Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger (L) holds off Villarreal's Spanish forward Yeremi Pino (R) during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 11, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)