Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Don Balon.

The Frenchman is currently valued at around €90 million ($102m), but the Blancos are hoping to drive that price down with the inclusion of one or two players.

Madrid may offer Betis Mariano Diaz or James Rodriguez plus a reduced fee for Fekir, who has enjoyed an impressive first season at Betis.