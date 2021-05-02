  1. Home
  Real Madrid Interested in Lewandowski

Real Madrid Interested in Lewandowski

Published May 2nd, 2021
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo: AFP)
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Photo: AFP)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Sky Germany via AS.

The 32-year-old's agent is listening to offers ahead of the summer transfer window, with Madrid weighing up a swoop as Zinedine Zidane seeks to bolster his attacking ranks.

Lewandowski could be available for £52 million ($72m) when the market reopens, despite the fact he has two years left on his contract at Bayern.

