Real Madrid, Man Utd and Barcelona Interested in Tielemans

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona will all be vying for the signature of Leicester City's Youri Tielemans.

AS reports that Real Madrid are set to join the race for the Belgian international.

The 24-year-old midfielder is tied to the Foxes until the summer of 2023.

He was previously linked with Manchester United and Barcelona and it seems that Los Blancos are planning to offer Leicester a lucrative deal for him.

Tielemans moved to King Power Stadium in 2019 and established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He represented Belgium on 44 occasions and scored 4 goals.