Real Madrid to Offer €120m for Mbappe

Published August 13th, 2021 - 09:19 GMT
(From L) PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi attend a training session on august 13, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid's management will attempt to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe in the coming days according to Le Parisien.

The French star is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer once he reaches the end of his current deal.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid will test PSG's resolve with a lucrative €120m offer.

The Ligue 1 giants are confident of renewing Mbappe's contract and are convinced that he will stay following Lionel Messi's arrival on a free transfer a few days ago.

The 22-year-old has always expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos.

He moved to PSG in deal rumored to be worth €145 million plus €35 million in add-ons, making him the most expensive teenager ever

