Real Madrid to Offer €120m for Mbappe

Real Madrid's management will attempt to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe in the coming days according to Le Parisien.

The French star is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer once he reaches the end of his current deal.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid will test PSG's resolve with a lucrative €120m offer.

The Ligue 1 giants are confident of renewing Mbappe's contract and are convinced that he will stay following Lionel Messi's arrival on a free transfer a few days ago.

The 22-year-old has always expressed his desire to play for Los Blancos.

He moved to PSG in deal rumored to be worth €145 million plus €35 million in add-ons, making him the most expensive teenager ever