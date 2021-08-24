Real Madrid Offer €160m for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have sent their first offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to El Chiringuito.

The Spanish giants have reportedly offered €160 million for the 22-year-old star.

While Madrid have been hit hard financially by the current pandemic, they feel confident that they can force PSG to let go of their most prized asset.

The World Cup champions is also keen on moving to Los Blancos before the end of the current transfer window.

The French club refused to sell initially but the situation might have changed following Mbappe's refusal to sign a new deal.

PSG face losing the forwrad as a free agent next summer.