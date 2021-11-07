Real Madrid to Offer Rudiger Double His Wages

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger double his current wages to lure him away from London.

the German star is among the lowest paid senior players at Stamford Bridge earning £100,000-a-week.

He is out of contract at Chelsea next summer and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

The Spanish club is interested in the the 28-year-old and is set to offer him £200,000-a-week, according to The Sun.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Tottenham have been linked with Rudiger as well.

The former Roma defender has eight goals and four assists in 164 games at Chelsea in all competitions so far.