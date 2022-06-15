Real Madrid Plan €90m Bellingham Bid

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their squad with young talents and are eyeing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham according to reports.

The 18-year-old is considered among the brightest talents in the world after a successful two-year spell at Borussia Dormtund.

Cadena Ser believes that Real Madrid will be moving for the English midfielder who is valued at €90 million next year.

The Spanish giants have already fulfilled their quota for non-EU players this year.

There is a plan to sign Bellingham ahead of the 2023-24 season on a contract for five or six years.

Liverpool are also interested in the England international who is tied to Dortmund until the summer of 2025.