Real Madrid are lining up a €130 million ($145m, £112m) bid for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah next summer - according to Don Balon.

The Egyptian is willing to consider a move to Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos on the lookout for a replacement for Gareth Bale - who looks set to leave the club next year.

Salah has scored five Premier League goals in 10 appearances for Liverpool this season.