Real Madrid pondering surprise move for Andrew Robertson

Published May 24th, 2023 - 01:17 GMT
Liverpool's Scottish defender Andrew Robertson warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 15, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid are pondering a surprising move for Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson at the end of the season, according to Fichajes.

The Madrid giants have faced difficutlies in finding a long-term full-back due to the poor form and constant injuries of Ferland Mendy.

Eduardo Camavinga filled in for Mendy on several occasions but has been found wanting despite impressing at first.

The Mirror reported earlier that Real Madrid are set to offer the Frenchaman to Arsenal or Tottenham after deeming him surplus to requirements.

Mendy is valued at around £17.5 million and is tied to Los Blancos until June 30 of 2025.

Fichajes says that Robertson is seen as the ideal candidate to replace the Frenchman and could cost around £50 million.

The Scotsman's current deal at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid's French defender Ferland Mendy holds the ball during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Madrid CF at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
