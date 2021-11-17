Real Madrid President Criticizes State-Owned Clubs

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is infuriated by the rise of state-owned clubs in Europe like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.

State-funded clubs are snatching football's brightest talents and keeping hold of them, making it difficult for well-established clubs to compete in terms of money.

Perez is upset by the shift in power that is continuing to take place.

The Spanish businessman told Radio Marca as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We have to fulfill our contracts and we try to bring in the best players.

"But you have to be able to afford them. Now you offer €200 million and they don't sell.

"When they finish their contracts it's better, but right now there are a lot of state-backed clubs and they don't want to sell you players.

"I strive for management to be the main thing, not the money you get from elsewhere. The time will come when the top 30 clubs in Europe will be owned by countries.

"That is not the principle of the European Union. I came here to fight and I have been fighting since I arrived."