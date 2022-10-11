Real Madrid Reach Champions League Last 16 with Shakhtar Draw

Real Madrid reached the Champions League last 16 with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger scored a brave header deep in stoppage time to equalise and earn the reigning champions passage to the knock-out rounds.

Shakhrtar, playing their home matches in Poland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, impressed and took the lead through Oleksandr Zubkov early in the second half.

Madrid, the competition's record 14-time winners, had rotated some players ahead of the Clasico on Sunday in La Liga but managed to snatch the point they needed in the final seconds of the match.

