  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Real Madrid Reach Champions League Last 16 with Shakhtar Draw

Real Madrid Reach Champions League Last 16 with Shakhtar Draw

Published October 11th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Zubkov (R) scores the 1-0 goal as Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (L) and Real Madrid's French defender Ferland Mendy try to stop him during the UEFA Champions League group F football match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland, on October 11, 2022. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)
Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukrainian forward Oleksandr Zubkov (R) scores the 1-0 goal as Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (L) and Real Madrid's French defender Ferland Mendy try to stop him during the UEFA Champions League group F football match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland, on October 11, 2022. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

Real Madrid reached the Champions League last 16 with a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Antonio Rudiger scored a brave header deep in stoppage time to equalise and earn the reigning champions passage to the knock-out rounds.

Shakhrtar, playing their home matches in Poland because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, impressed and took the lead through Oleksandr Zubkov early in the second half.

Madrid, the competition's record 14-time winners, had rotated some players ahead of the Clasico on Sunday in La Liga but managed to snatch the point they needed in the final seconds of the match.

AFP

Tags:Real MadridShakhtar DonetskUEFA Champions League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...