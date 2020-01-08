Real Madrid Ready for Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his team is solely focused on lifting the Spanish Super Cup trophy ahead of this week's revamped four-team competition taking place in Saudi Arabia.

"We're not coming here for a walk," Zidane said at a news conference Tuesday, on the eve of his team's semi-final against Copa del Rey holders Valencia in Jeddah.

"It's the first edition in Saudi Arabia and the competition is a great hope. It's an important competition and we want to give our all to play a good match tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Zidane.

"It's a one-off match. It's not like playing in La Liga. We're both playing away and it's just one match. Everything changes but our mentality, it doesn't change."

The Super Cup was a two-legged tie between the league champions and Copa del Rey holders. However, Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales oversaw a dramatic shake-up in November, striking a three-year deal to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final. It is the latest sports event to be held in the Kingdom, which also hosted the Italian Super Cup in December.

The three fixtures will be held at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Stadium.

Real will be without the injured Eden Hazard, while neither Karim Benzema, their top scorer, nor Gareth Bale have made the trip due to fitness problems.

"There are no favorites. The four teams which are here are the four favorites to win it," said Zidane. "The only thing I'm thinking about is our match tomorrow. It's a semi-final, but for us, it will be a final."

Luka Jovic has scored just once for Real since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt in July but the Serbian forward is set to lead the attack in the absence of Benzema.

"Luka Jovic, he's the future. You have to take it slowly with him," said Zidane. "He's a young player who wants to learn and play. He can score goals, but what interests me is the complete player he can become.

"He's only been with us for five or six months, so a bit of calm is needed."