Real Madrid Set Hazard Price Tag at £21m

Published December 6th, 2021 - 01:24 GMT
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid are prepared to offload Eden Hazard with reports claiming that his price tag has been set at just £21 million.

The Mirror claims that the 30-year-old will be attracting interest from the Premier League.

The Belgian forward could return to Chelsea who he left in 2019 to join Real for a reported fee of €100 million.

Newcastle United's new owners are believed to be considering the former Lille star as well and could offer him a chance in the coming months.

Hazard scored five goals and made nine assists in 54 appearances at Real Madrid.

His contract still runs until the summer of 2024.

