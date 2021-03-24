'Real Madrid Should Sign Haaland & Mbappe'

  1. Home
March 24th, 2021
The former Spain international sees no reason why the Blancos can't bring in both forwards when the transfer window reopens (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid should sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to club legend Fernando Hierro.

Haaland has emerged on Madrid's transfer radar after a stellar start to his Borussia Dortmund career, while Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe has long been mooted as a potential target for the Spanish giants.

It has been reported that the Blancos will try to sign one of the two men later this year, as Zinedine Zidane seeks to bolster his attacking ranks, but Hierro sees no reason why his old club can't land both players.

