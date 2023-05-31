Real Madrid show interest in Lautaro Martinez

Real Madrid are interested in Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez as they consider him to be a worthy replacement to Karim Benzema.

The Athletic's Mario Cortegana said that the Spanish club is closely following the Argentina international.

Los Blancos could move for the 25-year-old this summer amid talks of Karim Benzema's potential big-money move to Al-Ittihad.

Lautaro has netted 28 goals and provided 11 assists for Inter across all competitions this campaign.

He is set to lead the Italian giants in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City on June 10.

His current deal runs until the summer of 2026.