Real Madrid Sign Camavinga from Rennes

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes on a six-year deal worth €40 million including add-ons.

The 18-year-old was linked with some of Europe's major clubs including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the French midfielder decided to move to Spain to work under Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid's failed attempts to purchase Kylian Mbappe from PSG meant that they could focus their attention on getting the Rennes star.

Last year, Camavinga became the youngest person to be called up to the France national team at senior level sine 1932 and represented the team three times so far.