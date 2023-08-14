Real Madrid sign Kepa from Chelsea on loan

Real Madrid have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan with his presentation scheduled for Tuesday.

The Spanish giants were in need of a keeper following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury last week in training.

Courtois is set to miss the entire season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had to rely on Andriy Lunin for the team's first La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper managed to keep a clean sheet, however, he will return to being Madrid's second choice.

Kepa made 163 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 with 59 clean sheets to his name.