  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Real Madrid sign Kepa from Chelsea on loan

Real Madrid sign Kepa from Chelsea on loan

Published August 14th, 2023 - 11:10 GMT
Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga #1 of Chelsea yells to his team against Newcastle United during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga #1 of Chelsea yells to his team against Newcastle United during the first half of the Premier League Summer Series match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League/AFP (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Real Madrid have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan with his presentation scheduled for Tuesday.

The Spanish giants were in need of a keeper following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury last week in training.

Courtois is set to miss the entire season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti had to rely on Andriy Lunin for the team's first La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper managed to keep a clean sheet, however, he will return to being Madrid's second choice.

Kepa made 163 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 with 59 clean sheets to his name.

Tags:Kepa ArrizabalagaChelsea FCReal Madrid

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now